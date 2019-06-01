Home
Peter Desmond Snr MCNAMARA


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
MCNAMARA Peter Desmond Snr Aged 96 Years

Previously of Mangerton

Passed away peacefully at The Diggers Nursing Home, Corrimal on May 28, 2019.



Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Russell). Dearly loved Father and Father-In-Law of Kathleen & Norris, Kevin & Kathleen, Peter & Jacinta and Doreen & David. Loving Pa of his Grandchildren Gerard, Michael, Caitlin, Sarah, Emma, Clare, Eamonn, Daniel, Lucy and Ben. Loving Great Grandfather of Freeman, Teala, Kailena, George, John, Billy and Maeve.



Rest in Peace

A Gentleman and a Scholar

We will miss you Pa

God Bless



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for PETER will be held in St Therese of the LIttle Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell St, West Wollongong on Tuesday June 4, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
