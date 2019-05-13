|
CUSACK Peter of West Wollongong
Passed away after a courageous battle on May 8, 2019. Beloved partner through the years to Gina, Michele, Janice and Nuch. Dearly loved father and father in law of Vincent and Tinnille, and Michael. Cherished Poppy Peter of his grandchildren Chenade, Cooper, and Thomas. Peter will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 75Years
Always loved & forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019