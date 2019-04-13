|
|
CAIRNEY Peter 9th April 2019 at Estia Health, Dalmeny. Late of Broulee. Dearly loved Partner of Janette, father and father -in-law of Peter and Karen, Craig and Olaf, Shane and Kellie. Much loved Pop to Ashleigh, Josh, Zac, Mikayla and Liam. Aged 74years Peter's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at Broulee Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 2:00 pm on Thursday the 18th of April 2019.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019