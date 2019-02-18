Home
Peter Bede DOYLE

DOYLE Peter Bede With sadness we announce the passing of Peter on February 15, 2019. Dearly loved father of Steven, Adam, Wayne and extended families. Loving father figure of Lisa, Rebecca, Simone, Chantel and loving Pop to Joshua, Flynn and Eli. Loved brother of Jack, Jim, Rodney, and Margot Peckman. Peter passed away with Debra by his side.



Aged 64 Years

Back in his van travelling



Peter's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday 21 February, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
