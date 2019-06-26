Home
Petar (Peco) TODEVSKI

Petar (Peco) TODEVSKI Notice
TODEVSKI Petar (Peco) Of Coniston Passed away peacefully Saturday June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Milica. Loving father and father in law of Nick and Lidija, Gordana and Rodni. Cherished Dedo to Rebecca, Emily, Danny, Christopher, Marie, and Annalese. Petar (Peco) will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and many dear friends here and in Macedonia. Aged 80 Years Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend Petar's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetary, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday 26, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019
