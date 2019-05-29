|
|
ROBINSON Peggy of Hillside formerly of Wollongong
Passed away surrounded by loving family on May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Keith (dec.). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sue and Dean, Jen and John. Much loved Nan of Giles and Belinda, Amy and Nathan, Daine, Aaron and Mollie, Alistair and Lucy, Zoe and Dane and Nanna Peg to her 11 great grandchildren. A big thank you for the love and support of her Hillside family. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peggy's funeral service to be held in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019