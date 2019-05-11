|
|
BOWKETT (Parr) Pauline Margaret 05.09.1936 - 07.05.2019
Late of Bulli
Beloved Wife of Keith (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Margaret & Oscar, Peter & Glenda, Allan & Belinda, Kathy & Rob. Adored Nanny of 16 Grandchildren and Great Nanny of 17 Great Grandchildren. Dearly loved Sister of David Parr.
Reunited With The Love Of Her Life
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for PAULINE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 13th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am. The cortege will later follow to Lakeside Cemetery for a 12.30pm burial service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019