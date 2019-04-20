Home
POTONIDES (nee Selleck) PAULINE ANN

of Shell Cove



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Dinos. Dearly loved mother of Jason, and Belinda and mother in law of Niki. Much loved Nanny of Gabe, Luca. Loved sister, sister in law and Aunt. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank Wollongong Hospital Cancer Care, Doctors and Staff, Palliative Care Home Nurses and Dr T Mahon and Dr S Haider for your care of Pauline.



Aged 72 Years

Always In Our Hearts

Forever my Love



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pauline's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Melanoma Institute of Australia would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019
