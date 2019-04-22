|
|
SPEELMAN PAUL of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 after illness. Paul was a much loved brother, uncle, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 64 Years
Forever in our Hearts
At Peace
Paul's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2019