|
|
MURRAY Paul Passed away unexpectedly at home on 12th March 2019, late of Flinders. Loving Husband of Mary. Adored Father of Paul, Dennis (dec), Rodney (dec), Lisa and Jason. Cherished Grandfather of 11 and Great Grandfather of 10. Paul will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Aged 71 Years
'Gone to feed the horses'
Paul's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 21st March 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Bombo Cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019