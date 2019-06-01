Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL EDWARD MASON

Notice Condolences

PAUL EDWARD MASON Notice
MASON PAUL EDWARD Passed away peacefully on 31st May, 2019. Late of Waterfall, formerly of Vermont, Victoria. Loving Husband of Judith. Cherished Father & Father-in-law of Paul & Margaret, Stephen, Robyn (dec), Bruce & Ada, Ann & Michael. Admired Poppa to his 10 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends together with the staff at Garrawarra Centre who provided him with excellent care.



Aged 89 Years

Always Remembered



Mass for Paul will be offered at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 4th June 2019 commencing at 9:30am. The Rosary Service will be recited at St Francis Xavier Cathedral prior to Mass



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices