|
|
MASON PAUL EDWARD Passed away peacefully on 31st May, 2019. Late of Waterfall, formerly of Vermont, Victoria. Loving Husband of Judith. Cherished Father & Father-in-law of Paul & Margaret, Stephen, Robyn (dec), Bruce & Ada, Ann & Michael. Admired Poppa to his 10 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends together with the staff at Garrawarra Centre who provided him with excellent care.
Aged 89 Years
Always Remembered
Mass for Paul will be offered at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 4th June 2019 commencing at 9:30am. The Rosary Service will be recited at St Francis Xavier Cathedral prior to Mass
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019