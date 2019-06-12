Home
Pattison (McShane) HYAM

HYAM (nee McShane, Pattison) Margaret Mary



of Horsley



Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Pattison and James Hyam. Dearly loved mother Cecilia and Alan and mother in law of Graham. Much loved Grandma of Hannah, and Alexandra. Loved sister of Ann Marie. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78Years

In God's Care

At Rest

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Margaret's soul will be celebrated at St. John's the Evangelist Church Dapto, 24 Jerramatta Street, on Monday June 17, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the Mass Margaret's funeral will proceed to West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Palliative Care, Port Kembla Hospital

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019
