Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA HOOPER


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
PATRICIA HOOPER Notice
HOOPER PATRICIA Dearly beloved wife of Ronald. Cherished mother of Wendy & Dave, Judy and Kim. Adored Nanna to Ben, Laura, Brad, Lauren and Emma and Great Nanna to 6.



Aged 80 Years



Relatives and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 28 May 2019 commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Dementia Research, a bowl will be located at the chapel entrance.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.