BARRETT (nee Ryan) Patricia
of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter, Ross and Caroline, Fiona and Trevor. Loving Nanna Pat of her grandchildren Tom, Erin, Matthew, Ellie, Emma, Keira, Jacob. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
In God's care and our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Patricia's soul will be celebrated at St Therese Of The Little Flower, 2 Powell Street West Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019