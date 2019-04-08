Home
PANDO JANEVSKI

JANEVSKI PANDO of Dapto



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Luba. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tony and Miranda, Violeta. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Kallie, Jason. Loved brother to Kole, Petir. Uncle to his nephews Stefan, Jovan, Atanis. Pando will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 81 Years

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 4pm.



Pando's funeral service will be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 8, 2019
