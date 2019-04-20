Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela SLOAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Madge SLOAN

Notice Condolences

Pamela Madge SLOAN Notice
SLOAN (Neé Cox) Pamela Madge Passed away from sudden illness on April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Much loved mother and mother in law of Stephen and Deb, Greg and Anne, Vikki and Rob. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pam will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.