SLOAN (Neé Cox) Pamela Madge Passed away from sudden illness on April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Much loved mother and mother in law of Stephen and Deb, Greg and Anne, Vikki and Rob. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pam will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019