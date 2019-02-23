|
|
SIPKA (Oska) Ostoja Passed away unexpectedly on 16th February, 2019. Late of Lake Illawarra. Beloved Son of Zivko (dec) & Neda. Loving Father of Alex and David. Adored Brother & Brother in law of Goran & Gordana, Zoran & Silvana. Admired Uncle to his neices & nephews. Oska will be sadly missed by his family, close friends and his many clients.
Aged 41 Years
Relatives & friends of Oska are invited to his Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 4 Dale Street, Dapto on Thursday 28th February, 2019 commencing at 10am. After the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019