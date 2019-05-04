Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Orlanda NICASTRI


1935 - 2019
Orlanda NICASTRI
NICASTRI Orlanda Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 1st May, 2019. Late of Wollongong. Loved Wife of Domenico (dec). Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Roberta, Alfredo, Marilena & Anthony. Adored Nonna to her Grandchildren Daniel & Melissa, Nikki, Ayden and Corey and her Great Grandchildren William and Ivy. Orlanda will be sadly missed by her extended family both here and overseas.



Aged 84 Years



Prayer Service for Orlanda will be offered at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cnr Flagstaff & Bruce Roads, Warrawong on Thursday 9th May, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following Prayers the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for entombment.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 4 to May 7, 2019
