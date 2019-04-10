Home
de SOUZA Olga of Port Kembla Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Quentin (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gregory, Nevia and George, Ernest (dec). Much loved Mama Gran of all her grandchildren and Big Mama Gran of her great grandchildren. Loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Olga will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in India. Aged 94 Years Always remembered A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Olga's soul will be celebrated at, St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019
