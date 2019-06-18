Home
Norma Phyllis WALTERS


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Norma Phyllis WALTERS Notice
WALTERS (nee Hanmer) Norma Phyllis

Resident of Warrigal Care Shell Cove,

formerly of Fairy Meadow



Norma passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 15 June 2019. Loving wife to Noel (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law to Robyn & Brian, Julie & Charles. Devoted nan to Lisa, James, Sarah, Emma and Chris. Cherished great nan to her 9 great grandchildren. Norma will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

At Rest.



Relatives and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 20 June 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019
