WALTERS (nee Hanmer) Norma Phyllis
Resident of Warrigal Care Shell Cove,
formerly of Fairy Meadow
Norma passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 15 June 2019. Loving wife to Noel (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law to Robyn & Brian, Julie & Charles. Devoted nan to Lisa, James, Sarah, Emma and Chris. Cherished great nan to her 9 great grandchildren. Norma will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
At Rest.
Relatives and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 20 June 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019