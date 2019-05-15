|
|
MALTBY Norma Passed away surrounded by her loving family May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother and mother in law of Paul (dec), Mark (dec), Sherryl and John, Wayne and Elsie, Glenn and Michelle, Vanessa, Troy, Rochelle and Peter. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A very special aunt of Charlene. Loved sister and sister in law of Nancy (dec) and Bert (dec), John (dec) and Mavis (dec), Margaret (dec) and John (dec), Terry and Robin, and Linda. Norma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and the United Kingdom.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our hearts
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Norma will be held at Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10 am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019