Norma "Judy" CAMBRIDGE

CAMBRIDGE Norma 'Judy' of Austinmer



Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Lee and Stephen, Paul and Wendy, Peter and Julie, Shayne and Anthony, and Naomi. Much loved and cherished Nan and Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.

A big thank you to IRT Woonona Staff and Dr Hansen for their extraordinary care of Mum and her girls.



Aged 90 Years

Reunited with Bruce

In God's care



Requiem Mass for the repose of Judy's soul will be celebrated in St Michael's Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive,Thirroul on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Mackillop Foundation would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
