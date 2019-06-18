Home
Norah "Elsie" O'CONNELL


1916 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Norah "Elsie" O'CONNELL Notice
O'CONNELL Norah "Elsie" of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec), John & Denise, Eileen & Brian Naughton, Anne & John Nowaczyk and Margaret. Adored Nanny of Julianne, Carolyn, Danny, Paul, Terry, Susan, Jay, Lisa, Lauren, Eddie and Kerri. Proud great grandmother of Neisha, Kyra, Emilia, Rosa, Eve, Ally and Grace. Elsie will be sadly missed by her extended family.



Aged 103 Years

Peacefully At Rest



Relatives and friends of Elsie are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 19 June, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. Following the service, the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn (Kembla Grange) Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019
