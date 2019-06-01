|
FRAZER Noelene Sarah Of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michelle and Barry, Shawn and Helen, Natasha and Les, Craven and Sharon. Loving Grandmother of her grandchildren Beau, Jake, Ally, Cody, Bryana, Courtney and great grandchildren Leanna, Koah. Noelene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Always loved and forever in our hearts
A Private family service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019