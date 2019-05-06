|
CLARKE Noelene Fay of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Carrol and Allan Monagle, Peter and Fiona , Bill and Beve, Julie Stewart, and Keith. Much loved Nan of her 14 grandchildren and Nan Nan of her 24 great grandchildren. Noelene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Reunited with Bob
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Noelene's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 12 noon.
Noelene has requested bright colours
to be worn
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2019