COELHO NOE 04.06.1935 - 04.05.2019
Late of Lake Heights
Loving Husband of Celestina. Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Tina, Connie & Joe, Arlete & Neville, Delilah & Allan. Cherished Avo of Kelly, Gary, Tracy, Mitchell, Rachel, Stephanie and Great Avo of Destiny, Daniella and Zane. Brother of Lurdes and other Sisters and Brother living in Portugal. Uncle to all his Nieces and Nephews in both Australia and Portugal.
Forever In Our Hearts
Rosary for NOE will be held in the Chapel of White Lady Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 13th May 2019 commencing at 6.30pm.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for NOE to be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cnr Flagstaff and Bruce Roads, WARRAWONG on Tuesday 14th May 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019