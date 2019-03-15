|
PEROS Nicolas of
Figtree
Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Tina. Loving father and father in law of Teri and Popi, Christopher and Daniella. Much loved Papou to Julia, Sofia and Aiva. Loved brother, brother in law, Uncle and Nonno. Nicolas will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nicolas's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 9.30am. Following the service Nicolas's funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home 34, Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019