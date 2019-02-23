Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for NEREDA DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEREDA JANE DAY


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
NEREDA JANE DAY Notice
DAY NEREDA JANE nee Morgan



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



Dearly Loved Wife of John. Cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Garry & Cyndi, Jeff & Tori, Sharon & Brett. Adored Nanna of Caitlin, Megan, Keiran & Georgia. Beloved Sister & Sister-in-law of Diana & Kevin, Janice & Jim, June & Bill, Yvonne & John, Laraine & Michael.



Forever in Our Hearts



Relatives and Friends of Nereda are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.