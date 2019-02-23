|
|
DAY NEREDA JANE nee Morgan
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly Loved Wife of John. Cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Garry & Cyndi, Jeff & Tori, Sharon & Brett. Adored Nanna of Caitlin, Megan, Keiran & Georgia. Beloved Sister & Sister-in-law of Diana & Kevin, Janice & Jim, June & Bill, Yvonne & John, Laraine & Michael.
Forever in Our Hearts
Relatives and Friends of Nereda are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019