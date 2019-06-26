|
|
CLEARY Neil Patrick formerly of Keiraville
Neil passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd June, 2019. Devoted husband to Daniela. Loving father and father in law to Peter & Anne and John Paul. Adored grandad to Eleanor and Thomas. Neil will be sadly missed by all his relatives and friends.
Aged 82 Years.
At Peace.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at All Saints Catholic Church 19 College Ave, Shellharbour City on Friday 28th June, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Relatives and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend.
A private burial is to take place.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be at the church for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019