Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil CLEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Patrick CLEARY


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Neil Patrick CLEARY Notice
CLEARY Neil Patrick formerly of Keiraville



Neil passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd June, 2019. Devoted husband to Daniela. Loving father and father in law to Peter & Anne and John Paul. Adored grandad to Eleanor and Thomas. Neil will be sadly missed by all his relatives and friends.



Aged 82 Years.

At Peace.



A Requiem Mass will be offered at All Saints Catholic Church 19 College Ave, Shellharbour City on Friday 28th June, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Relatives and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend.



A private burial is to take place.



In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be at the church for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.