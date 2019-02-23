Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Neil James JOLLIFFE


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Neil James JOLLIFFE Notice
JOLLIFFE Neil James Aged 65 Years

Late of Cairns, formerly of Mount Kembla



Loving Son of Hilda and Joe (dec). Much loved Brother and Brother-In-Law of Annemaree & Glen, Daryl & Cath, Jenny & David. Loved Uncle and Great Uncle.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for NEIL to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 26th February 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019
