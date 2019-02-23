|
|
JOLLIFFE Neil James Aged 65 Years
Late of Cairns, formerly of Mount Kembla
Loving Son of Hilda and Joe (dec). Much loved Brother and Brother-In-Law of Annemaree & Glen, Daryl & Cath, Jenny & David. Loved Uncle and Great Uncle.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for NEIL to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 26th February 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019