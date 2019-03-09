|
ICETON Neil James Passed away peacefully at home on March 3rd, 2019. Of Kiama Heights formerly of Mt Keira. Dearly beloved husband of Deanna. Loving father of Tanya, Leesa, Lara and father-in-law of Phillip Scrivener, Jeremy Knight and Gus Acevedo. Adored Pa of Arielle, Trent, Joel, Perry, Guy, Dakotah, Bayley, Romy, Cooper, Logan and their partners Josh, Casey, Sky and Olivia. Loved Pa Pa of Coupa-Jane, Koa and another princess on the way. Loving son of the late Ruby & Jim Iceton and brother of Trevor (dec).
Aged 84 Years
Gone To Do A Few Laps
Relatives and friends of Neil are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday March 11th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the Victor Chang Institute, a box will
be located at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019