SAYE Neil Douglas
Passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019. Beloved partner and best friend of Sonya. Much loved son of Fay and Brian (Dec). Brother to Greg, and Robyn, brother in law to Warren. Loved uncle to his nephew and nieces. Adored poppy 'Eel' to Evie. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 59 Years
Forever in our hearts
Reunited with his Dad
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neil's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla, on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10am
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019