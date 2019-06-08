Home
Neil Douglas SAYE

Passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019. Beloved partner and best friend of Sonya. Much loved son of Fay and Brian (Dec). Brother to Greg, and Robyn, brother in law to Warren. Loved uncle to his nephew and nieces. Adored poppy 'Eel' to Evie. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Aged 59 Years



Forever in our hearts

Reunited with his Dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Neil's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla, on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10am



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
