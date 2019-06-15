Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
BUJAROSKI Naume Passed away suddenly after a short illness on June 13, 2019. Husband of Vesela. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dimitrija, Slavco and Jovanka. Loving Dedo of Mia, Amy. Loved brother of Luba, Blaguna, Velika. Naume will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Wollongong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 6pm.

Naume's funeral service will be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 11am. Following his service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
