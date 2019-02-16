|
|
HUBBARD Nathan William
Late of East Corrimal
Passed away suddenly on Friday 8th Feburary 2019. Cherised partner of Cherie, Loving father of Peri, Sadly missed by his mother Kathy, Brother and Sisters, Brenden, Jade and Benita. Adored nephew of Marion and John, Maree and Michael, John, Margaret (dec) and Robert. Always in the hearts of his family and many friends.
Aged 44 Years
Family and Friends are invited to attend Nathan's Farewell service on Monday 25th Febuary 2019 to be held in the Main Chapel of Wollongong Memorial Gardens commencing at 10:30am
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019