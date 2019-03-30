Home
Narelle Claire ELLIOTT


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Narelle Claire ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT (nee Meades) Narelle Claire Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on March 25th 2019, of Balgownie. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Andrew & Anna, Scott & Simone, Annaleis & Michael. Adored Nanna of her 11 Grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by her siblings Ted and Claire, all her family and her many friends.



Aged 68 Years



Relatives and friends of Narelle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
