SCOTT NANCY LORRAINE Passed away January 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Crawford. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Margaret and Donald Ray, the late Tony Kestenbaum, Donald and Lynn Scott, Sidney Scott. Dear grandmother of David Kestenbaum, Rebecca and Julian Douglas and great grandmother of Sarah Douglas.
Aged 96 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019