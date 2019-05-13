Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Nancy BIRKE


BIRKE Nancy Of Primbee.



Passed away on 9 May, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Lawrie. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Carol, Rhonda & David, Steve & Helen and Julie. Adored Nan of her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Cherished Sister of Edna. Nancy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Dancing With Lawrie Again'



Relatives & friends of Nancy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 16 May, 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019
