|
|
BIRKE Nancy Of Primbee.
Passed away on 9 May, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Lawrie. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Carol, Rhonda & David, Steve & Helen and Julie. Adored Nan of her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Cherished Sister of Edna. Nancy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Dancing With Lawrie Again'
Relatives & friends of Nancy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 16 May, 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019