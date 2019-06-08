|
MOUSSA NAJLA of Mangerton.
Passed away peacefully on 5, June 2019. Beloved wife of Tannous Moussa (Dec). Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Antoinette Harb, Elie, Kamil, Pierre Moussa, Jeanette Harb (Dec). Liliane Douna and families.
Much loved Taita of her 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Najla will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends here and in Lebanon.
Aged 90Years
Requiem Mass for the repose of Najla's soul will be celebrated at St Therese Of The Little Flower, 2 Powell Street West Wollongong on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Cemetery Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019