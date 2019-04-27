Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
LANGLEY Murry Passed away suddenly on 21 April, 2019.



Dearly beloved Husband of Trish. Much loved Father & Father-in-law of Aaron & Rachel and Nyrene & Dene. Adored Pop of Taylah, Skye, Taj and Kynan. Loved Brother & Brother-in-law of Pat & Barry, Dallas & Shirley, Kathy & Tony, Jim & Shelly, John & Lucy, Diane & Greg, Kathy & Phil. Murry will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces and friends.



Aged 74 Years



Relatives and friends of Murry are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday May 1, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
