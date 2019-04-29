Home
SIMPSON Morfydd 'Morvie' of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Allan and much loved Grandma of Daniel and Alexander. Dear sister of Richard, Phillip, Jack, Marjorie, William and Betty (all deceased). Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Morvie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

Forever loved and missed

In God's Care

With a song in her heart



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Morvie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
