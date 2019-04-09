Home
HEYMAN Milton James on 6 th April, 2019 Late of Monash Street, West Wyalong and formerly of Bellambi. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loving father and father in law of David & Callie, Justin and Belinda. Much loved Poppy and Poppy Feet of Michael & Crystal, Callum, Chloe, Curtis, Madeleine, Lilly, Cameron and Molly. Loved son of Ken (deceased) & Louisa and brother of Fred. Aged 72 years At Peace Relatives and friends of Milton are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, England Street, West Wyalong on Thursday, 11th April, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Bland District Funeral Service Accredited Member of FDA of NSW 169 Main Street West Wyalong 2671 02 69722235/0428 848 543
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019
