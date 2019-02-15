|
|
PETLIKOVSKI Mile of Lake Heights
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mile on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruzica and son of Ljubica. Loved brother of Draga. Dearly loved father and father in law of Julijana and Steve, Chris and Diana. Much loved Dedo of Sebastian, Caitlin, Jacob, and Deacon. Mile will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Macedonia.
Aged 65 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mile's funeral service to be held at the St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday February 18, 2019 at 10am.
Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Sunday February 17 2019 at 4pm.
