GIBSON Mildred Violet of IRT Tarrawanna,
formerly of Woonona and Thirroul
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Russell and Christine. Cherished Nana of Julie and Andrew, Kathy and Nathan, and great Nana of Jaryd, Samara, Ryan. Loved sister of Pearl (dec) Betty (dec) and Fay. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews.
Aged 98 Years
Reunited with Alan
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mildred's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019