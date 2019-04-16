|
|
DI NORO Michele Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 15th April, 2019. Loving Husband of Giuseppina. Cherished & admired Pappa & Father in law of Anna & Gianni, Giuseppe & Sara, Stefano & Amanda. Adored Nonna of his Grandchildren Julia, Lucas, Sebastiano, Ilaria, Gabriela, Xavier and Christiano. He will be sadly missed by his brothers & sisters in Italy along with Gennaro (dec), Grazietta and their family, Domineco & Rosetta and their family.
Aged 84 Years
Lovingly Remembered
Service of Christian Burial for Michele will be offered at the Immaculate Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Thursday 18th April, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery for Burial. Donations are invited to Dementia Australia.
Prayer service for Michele will be offered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
28 Stewart Church, Wollongong on
Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 commencing at 7:30pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019