MUSTAFA Michael Beloved Brother of Fatma, Hassan, Ozgan, Suzan, Hatem and Yusuf. Much loved Uncle of his Nieces & Nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Forever in our hearts You'll never be forgotten May you rest in peace Micky (Abi) Aged 58 Years Relatives and friends of Micky are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto on Saturday 18th May, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Diabetes Foundation. A box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 15 to May 17, 2019