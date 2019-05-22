Home
Michael "Mick" MARTIN

Michael "Mick" MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Michael 'Mick'



Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. Beloved son of Michael (dec) and Eleanor. Dearly loved father of Matthew, David, Samantha, Nicole. Loved brother and brother in law of Daphne (dec), Judy, Rose and Mario, Bryan and Laurinda, Ron. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 56Years

Reunited with Dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10am. Following the service Mick's funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.



In lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs Australia

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019
