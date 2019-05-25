|
|
WARD Michael Keith 'Ward' 'The Garden Gnome'
13 May 2019
Late of Greenwell Point
Formerly of Wollongong
Beloved partner of Julie,
Much loved father of Darryn and Cassandra,
Cherished Poppy Mike to
Camryn and Hannah,
Adored brother to Rodney and Darryl.
Aged 63 Years
'Always A Class Act'
Wardy's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 11:00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019