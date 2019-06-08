Home
MICHAEL K. M. COOK Michael Cook's family and Claude Fabian invite you to attend a celebration of Michael's life on Thursday 30th June at the Clifton School of Arts 338 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Clifton. Doors will open at 1pm for tea, coffee and fingerfood. The celebration will begin at 2pm. You're invited to join us afterwards for fingerfood and refreshments. The celebration will finish at 4pm. Should you wish to say a few words to farewell Michael, please register your interest by contacting Tender Funerals on 02 4276 1611 or [email protected]
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
