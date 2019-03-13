|
|
HADEN MICHAEL JOHN Late of Koonawarra
He passed away on Thursday 7th of March 2019 with his family by his side. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Val, daughters, grand children, son in law and friends.
Now reunited with son, Ian.
Aged 75 years.
Relatives & friends of Michael are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 15th March, 2019 commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care . A donation box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019