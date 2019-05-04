Home
MERLE ROSE FREDERICKS

FREDERICKS MERLE ROSE of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Alwyn. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Karen and Greg, Rhonda and Stephen, Trevor and Carmel. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Blake, Elise, Brendan, Lachlan, Sarah, Alana, Jonathan, Benjamin, Cameron and great grandchildren Isabelle, and Callum.



Aged 94 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Merle's funeral service will be held at Jamberoo Anglican Church, 45 Churchill Street Jamberoo on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, Drualla Road, Jamberoo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019
